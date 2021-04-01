Interstate 70 lanes east of North Split will shift Thursday for reconstruction project

INDIANAPOLIS — A major lane shift will begin Thursday night on Interstate 70 east of the North Split for the next phase of the $350 million reconstruction project on Indiana's second-busiest interchange.

The two inside lanes of I-70 eastbound will crossover onto what is currently I-70 westbound for approximately one mile, according to the Indiana State Department of Transportation. The configuration will last until July.

INDOT expects the North Split will close for 18 months beginning May 22.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, crews will shift the far left lanes of I-70 eastbound to temporary pavement that has been placed on the median shoulders of I-70 eastbound and westbound.

Temporary concrete barriers will be in place to separate I-70 eastbound and westbound traffic. Motorists driving eastbound on I-70 will travel on what is currently the I-70 westbound median shoulder and inside travel lane.

Westbound motorists will drive on the north side of the roadway on the outside lanes and the existing outside shoulder, according to INDOT. Before the full North Split closure, the I-70 westbound lane shifts will allow for two lanes to I-70 westbound/I-65 southbound, an exit to Ohio Street/Fletcher Avenue and two lanes to I-65 northbound.

The crossover lane shift for I-70 eastbound will begin just after the Pine Street on-ramp merges onto I-70 eastbound and continue for about one mile to just before the Rural Street/Keystone Avenue interchange where regular traffic patterns will resume. The two inside lanes of I-70 eastbound will have concrete barriers on both sides to separate them from east and westbound I-70 in the construction zone.

According to INDOT, the remaining two eastbound lanes will shift toward the existing center median and construction crews will work on the south side of the roadway. Four travel lanes will be maintained on both I-70 eastbound and westbound.

See diagrams of the lane shifts below:

INDOT A lane shift will occur east of the North Split on Interstate 70 beginning Thursday, April 1, 2021.

INDOT A lane shift will occur east of the North Split on Interstate 70 beginning Thursday, April 1, 2021. It will end near the Rural Street/Keystone Avenue interchange.