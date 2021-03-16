The North Split will close in mid-May for 18 months. Here's what that means for your commute.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ready or not, the North Split closure is coming in two months.

The state's second-busiest interchange located on the north side of downtown will close for 18 months around May 15, depending on weather, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

Interstates 65 and 70 will be closed to all traffic between the North Split and Washington Street throughout the project.

Drivers will still have access in and out of downtown via the I-70 westbound ramp to Michigan or Ohio Streets, and the Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound.

The $320 million North Split project began in December and will continue through the end of 2022.

INDOT Portions Interstates 65 and 70 will close in May 2021 for reconstruction of the North Split.

Here is a look at how the project will impact interstate traffic and how INDOT will manage travel throughout construction.

I-70 westbound:



Will be closed to I-70 westbound through traffic and to I-65 southbound

Will remain open at the Keystone/Rural interchange

Will remain open to I-65 northbound

Will remain open to either the Michigan or Ohio Street exits via collector/distributor ramps

Will be accessible from Washington Street entrance ramp

I-70 eastbound:



Will be closed to I-70 eastbound through traffic and to I-65 northbound from the South Split.

Will be accessible from Pine Street entrance ramp. There will be detours as the Michigan Street, New York Street and Vermont Street bridges are reconstructed, but the Pine Street entrance ramp onto I-70 eastbound will remain open.

From the airport, all exits remain open for eastbound traffic up to Washington Street.

The West, Illinois and Meridian Street interchanges on the south side can access I-65 southbound and I-65 northbound to Washington Street.

I-65 northbound:



Will be closed to I-65 northbound through traffic and to I-70 eastbound from the South Split.

Will be accessible from the North Illinois Street on-ramp,

Will remain open through the South Split up to the Washington Street exit.

I-65 southbound:



Will be closed to I-65 southbound through traffic and to I-70 westbound.

Will remain open to I-70 eastbound (except closed for 45 days in fall 2021).

Will be accessible from the West Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound only (except closed for 45 days in fall 2021).

Will be accessible from the Delaware Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound only (except closed for 45 days in fall 2021).

Will be accessible from the Washington Street entrance ramp.

According to INDOT, local streets crossing under the interstate will be closed for overhead construction work and the duration of closures will vary.

The Michigan Street exit is currently closed for reconstruction, but the Ohio and Fletcher Street exits remain open. The Ohio Street exit will close for reconstruction in May when the Michigan Street exit reopens.

