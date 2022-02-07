Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis

Actions

Krispy Kreme returning to Indianapolis in March with shop in Castleton

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Krispy Kreme
<a href="">Krispy Kreme</a>
Get a dozen free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme this week
Posted at 12:29 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 12:32:55-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is almost over: Krispy Kreme is returning to Indianapolis.

The North Carolina-based doughnut chain announced Monday it will open a shop March 1 at 5940 E. 82nd St. near Castleton Square Mall.

Additional details, including the menu, shop hours and grand opening festivities will be announced at a later date.

TOP STORIES: 15 juvenile suspects are facing adult murder charges in Marion County | If approved, proposed development could close long-time Indy restaurants | Former shipping containers turning into Indianapolis hotels | Mexico seizes 380,000 boxes of Kellogg's cereal | Here's why you shouldn't put the wipers up on your car when it snows

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!