Krispy Kreme returning to Indianapolis in March with shop in Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is almost over: Krispy Kreme is returning to Indianapolis.
The North Carolina-based doughnut chain announced Monday it will open a shop March 1 at 5940 E. 82nd St. near Castleton Square Mall.
Additional details, including the menu, shop hours and grand opening festivities will be announced at a later date.
