Landsharks liquor license placed on non-operational status following weekend shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — With a pending excise investigation open following the weekend shooting in Broad Ripple, the bar where the shooting occured had their liquor license put in a "non-operational" status.

According to officials at the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, the liquor license for Landsharks is in escrow (non-operational) as investigation continues into the events that led up to the weekend shooting that killed 35-year-old Timothy Brown Jr.

According to court documents, an argument started inside Landsharks early Saturday morning.

IMPD says the suspect fired a gun as he moved to leave the bar. Five people were injured not including Timothy Brown Jr., an employee of the bar, who was killed.

Brown Jr.'s father said his son was a hard worker who was only there Friday night filling in to make some extra cash.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

