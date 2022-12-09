Man declines offer to become new Indianapolis Public Library CEO, search to resume "in the near future"

INDIANAPOLIS — Less than 24 hours after the Indianapolis Public Library announced it had selected Dr. Gabriel Morley as its next CEO, Morley has declined the offer.

"Though it was an honor to be chosen by a majority of the board, it is clear that this is not the right fit for me at this time," said Morley in a press release. "I am disheartened by the way we have come to this point and decision. I wish IndyPL well in its future endeavors."

Morley had served as the leaders of libraries in Atlanta and New Orleans.

The IndyPL Board of Trustees passed a resolution to name Morley CEO Thursday night after a nine month search process. He was set to begin his new role within the next week.

"Board members who voted for Dr. Morley understand his decision to decline our offer," said Library board president, Judge Jose Salinas, in a news release Friday afternoon.. "To those saying that the board did not represent the staff or community, please understand that we received feedback and input from our 15-person search committee that included members from inside the Library and from the community, Library leadership, Library staff, patrons, and other inputs that led us to this decision. Dr. Morley earned this offer on his own merit, through his qualifications, and decades of experience. With this news the Library Board will consider how to move forward with another search."

Nichelle M. Hayes, founding director of the Center for Black Literature & Culture (CBLC), has been serving as interim CEO since March of 2022. She has been with the Library system since 2015.

Former CEO Jackie Nytes left the position in August 2021.

"The search process, led by consultant Bradbury Miller Associates, was extended in May to include more diverse, qualified candidates, from which finalists were selected by a search committee comprised of internal and external Library stakeholders. The ultimate decision from the full IndyPL board took into account candidate qualifications, interviews, library leadership experience, references, staff and public feedback, search committee evaluations, and other inputs to get a holistic understanding of the finalists," IndyPL said in a news release Thursday.

The 2022 search closed on September 25, according to the job posting.

IndyPL says interim Chief Public Services Officer Gregory Hill will serve as acting CEO and a permanent search will resume "in the near future."

