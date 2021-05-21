No credit card information accessed during ParkMobile security incident

INDIANAPOLIS — ParkMobile, a mobile app used in Indianapolis and other cities to pay for parking, released more information on an investigation launched after a cybersecurity incident.
In an email to customers, ParkMobile said they became aware in March of the incident linked to a vulnerability in a third-party software it uses.
An investigation into the incident found the following:
- No credit card information was accessed
- No historical information on parking transactions was accessed
- Only general information, like license plate numbers, email addresses, phone numbers and nicknames were accessed
- Mailing addresses were accessed in a small percentage of cases
- Encrypted passwords were accessed, but the encryption keys, needed to read the passwords, weren't accessed
- ParkMobile doesn't collect social security numbers, driver's license numbers or dates of birth
Users can change their password under settings in the app or online as an added precaution.