No credit card information accessed during ParkMobile security incident

INDIANAPOLIS — ParkMobile, a mobile app used in Indianapolis and other cities to pay for parking, released more information on an investigation launched after a cybersecurity incident.

In an email to customers, ParkMobile said they became aware in March of the incident linked to a vulnerability in a third-party software it uses.

An investigation into the incident found the following:



No credit card information was accessed

No historical information on parking transactions was accessed

Only general information, like license plate numbers, email addresses, phone numbers and nicknames were accessed

Mailing addresses were accessed in a small percentage of cases

Encrypted passwords were accessed, but the encryption keys, needed to read the passwords, weren't accessed

ParkMobile doesn't collect social security numbers, driver's license numbers or dates of birth

Users can change their password under settings in the app or online as an added precaution.