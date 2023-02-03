NTSB report finds 'no mechanical malfunctions' before deadly Indianapolis plane crash

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Transportation Safety Board has issued its preliminary report after a 20-year-old man died in a plane crash last month.

The crash happened in a south side neighborhood on Jan. 24. The pilot and only occupant, Shane Pennington II, was killed in the crash.

According to the report, the plane left the Indianapolis Executive Airport in Zionsville around 3:30 p.m.

The pilot flew the plane until just south of Downtown Indianapolis before making a rapid descent and eventually crashing.

"The airplane damage was consistent with a high angle and high energy impact with terrain," the report said. "Postaccident examination of the airplane revealed no mechanical malfunctions that would have precluded normal operations."

The report also says the plane's destination was Indianapolis.