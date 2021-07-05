Remembering IMPD Officer Perry Renn 7 years later after his death

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday marks seven years since the murder of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Perry Renn.

On July 5, 2014, Officer Renn and another officer responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 34th Street and Forest Manor Avenue. Renn and the other officer encountered a man, later identified as Major Davis II, who fire three rifle rounds at Perry. He was pronounced dead at Eskenazi Hospital.

Davis pleaded guilty to the murder of Perry in 2017 and is currently is serving a life sentence in prison.

On Monday, IMPD's North District honored Renn with a roll call at his graveside at Crown Hill.

