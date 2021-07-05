Watch
Remembering IMPD Officer Perry Renn 7 years later after his death

Officer Renn was shot and killed while on duty on July 5, 2014.
WRTV Archive
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer Perry Renn was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 5, 2014.
Posted at 1:32 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 14:02:25-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday marks seven years since the murder of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Perry Renn.

On July 5, 2014, Officer Renn and another officer responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 34th Street and Forest Manor Avenue. Renn and the other officer encountered a man, later identified as Major Davis II, who fire three rifle rounds at Perry. He was pronounced dead at Eskenazi Hospital.

Davis pleaded guilty to the murder of Perry in 2017 and is currently is serving a life sentence in prison.

On Monday, IMPD's North District honored Renn with a roll call at his graveside at Crown Hill.

