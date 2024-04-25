Sale of Circle Centre Mall to Wisconsin-based firm finalized

Indianapolis — This week, the sale of Circle Centre Mall in downtown Indianapolis to real estate development firm Hendricks Commercial Properties was finalized.

Hendricks, the firm behind the development of the Bottleworks District and Ironworks at Keystone, announced the deal on Wednesday.

According to the firm, the plan is to transform the high-profile property, which spans 2.5 city blocks, to meet the evolving needs of the city, downtown residents, and visitors.

"We are thrilled to add the Circle Centre Mall to our portfolio of dynamic businesses and properties," said Rob Gerbitz, Chief Executive Officer of Hendricks Commercial Properties.

The space is expected to include retail, office and residential space.