Santa Claus visits with NICU patients before Christmas in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Santa Claus made a special trip to visit with patients in the neonatal intensive care unit at Ascension St. Vincent this month.

This was Dr. Jonathan Buechler's second year volunteering to dress up and meet with patients in the NICU before their first Christmas. Buechler is a neonatologist at the hospital.

The hospital said in a press release events like these help normalize the hospital environment and give families something to look forward to.

Photo Provided/Ascension St. Vincent Santa Claus visits with patients in the NICU at Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis before their first Christmas in December 2021. Dr. Jonathan Buechler, a neonatolgist, volunteered his time to meet with the patients and their families.

