Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsIndianapolis

Actions

Spirit adds non-stop flight to Pensacola from Indianapolis

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
<a href="">Getty Images</a>
Spirit Airlines Is Upgrading New Planes With Roomier, More Comfortable Seats
Posted at 2:09 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 14:09:16-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting in June, Spirit Airlines will add a non-stop flight out of the Indianapolis International Airport to Pensacola, Florida.

Flights will depart from Indianapolis on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

“We are excited to announce our brand new nonstop flight, connecting Indianapolis with Pensacola,” Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby said in a press release. “With the addition of Pensacola to our network, our Guests in Indy will now have easy and affordable access to their next vacation in the emerald-green waters and sugar-white sands of Florida’s Panhandle."

Spirit Airlines is the first airline to offer a non-stop flight out of Indianapolis to Pensacola, Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, said.

“Spirit is listening to customers and responding with nonstop destination options that fit traveler demand," Rodriguez said in a press release. That creates new opportunities for Indy travelers.”

Pensacola is the fifth city in Florida Spirit Airlines offers non-stop flights from Indianapolis.

You can book a flight to Pensacola here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!