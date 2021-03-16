These are the 10 Indy Parks swimming pools that will be open this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — Ten of Indy Parks' 18 swimming pools will be open this summer in Indianapolis.

Only five pools were open in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Indy Parks.

The pools that will be available this summer include: Bethel Park, Brookside Park, Frederick Douglass Park, Garfield Park, Gustafson Park, Indy Island/Raymond Park, Krannert Park (outdoor), Northwestway Park, Riverside Park and Thatcher Park.

Swim lessons, lap swim and aquatic programs will be available at the open pools.

Indy Parks will also resume its swim team program and competitions at designated park locations.

