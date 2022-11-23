Thousands expected at annual Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving dinner

INDIANAPOLIS — 'Twas the night before Thanksgiving, and all through Indianapolis volunteers gathered to help prepare Thanksgiving dinner.

The Mozel Sanders Foundation expects to feed 11,000 people on Thursday with the help of more than 700 volunteers. This is the 51st year for the event.

This year, chicken will be the main entree instead of turkey. The cost of turkey and worry about possible shortages due to bird flu and supply chain issues led to the decision.

There will also be dressing, green beans, gravy, dinner rolls and turkey served

Satellite locations:

Antioch Baptist Church, 704 E 32nd Street

Apostolic Church of Beech Grove, 75 10th Street

Augusta Christian Church, 3445 W 71st Street

Capitol City Church of Christ, 8925 E 42nd Street

Christ Community Church, 2122 N Keystone Ave

Dixon Memorial Chapel, 1910 Belleview

Faded Dreams Barber Salon, 2519 E 65th Street

First Baptist Church, 880 w 28th Street (closing at 1 pm on Thursday)

First Christian Missionary Baptist Church, 6190 E 38th Street

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 N Goodlet Ave

Grace & Mercy Church, 4601 N Emerson

Greater One Way Apostolic Church, 5840 E 16th Street

Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 3101 E Raymond

James & Rosemary Academy, 4352 N Mitthoeffer Rd.

Jesus House 3402 N Schofield

Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 W 16th Street

Mt Zion Baptist Church, 3500 Graceland Ave

Mt Vernon Community Missionary Baptist Church, 709 E Belmont Ave

Resurrection Community Church, 2502 E 38th Street

Roberts Park United Methodist Church, 401 E Delaware St

Shephard Community Center, 4107 E Washington Street

Speedway Church, 4980 W 10th Street

Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, 418 E 34th Street

Kitchen Locations:

First Baptist Church, 880 w 28th Street (closing at 1 pm on Thursday)

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 N Goodlet Ave

Light of the World Christian Church, 4646 N Michigan Rd (no serving meals)

New Direction Church, 5330 E 38th Street (not serving meals)

Real Taste, 3960 Meadows Dr (not serving meals)

Roberts Park United Methodist Church

Speedway Church, 4980 W 10th Street

Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, 418 E 34th Street

