Thousands expected at annual Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving dinner

INDIANAPOLIS — 'Twas the night before Thanksgiving, and all through Indianapolis volunteers gathered to help prepare Thanksgiving dinner.
The Mozel Sanders Foundation expects to feed 11,000 people on Thursday with the help of more than 700 volunteers. This is the 51st year for the event.
This year, chicken will be the main entree instead of turkey. The cost of turkey and worry about possible shortages due to bird flu and supply chain issues led to the decision.
There will also be dressing, green beans, gravy, dinner rolls and turkey served
PREVIOUS: Mozel Sanders finding silver lining despite swapping turkey for chicken this Thanksgiving
Satellite locations:
Antioch Baptist Church, 704 E 32nd Street
Apostolic Church of Beech Grove, 75 10th Street
Augusta Christian Church, 3445 W 71st Street
Capitol City Church of Christ, 8925 E 42nd Street
Christ Community Church, 2122 N Keystone Ave
Dixon Memorial Chapel, 1910 Belleview
Faded Dreams Barber Salon, 2519 E 65th Street
First Baptist Church, 880 w 28th Street (closing at 1 pm on Thursday)
First Christian Missionary Baptist Church, 6190 E 38th Street
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 N Goodlet Ave
Grace & Mercy Church, 4601 N Emerson
Greater One Way Apostolic Church, 5840 E 16th Street
Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 3101 E Raymond
James & Rosemary Academy, 4352 N Mitthoeffer Rd.
Jesus House 3402 N Schofield
Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1003 W 16th Street
Mt Zion Baptist Church, 3500 Graceland Ave
Mt Vernon Community Missionary Baptist Church, 709 E Belmont Ave
Resurrection Community Church, 2502 E 38th Street
Roberts Park United Methodist Church, 401 E Delaware St
Shephard Community Center, 4107 E Washington Street
Speedway Church, 4980 W 10th Street
Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, 418 E 34th Street
Kitchen Locations:
First Baptist Church, 880 w 28th Street (closing at 1 pm on Thursday)
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 N Goodlet Ave
Light of the World Christian Church, 4646 N Michigan Rd (no serving meals)
New Direction Church, 5330 E 38th Street (not serving meals)
Real Taste, 3960 Meadows Dr (not serving meals)
Roberts Park United Methodist Church
Speedway Church, 4980 W 10th Street
Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, 418 E 34th Street