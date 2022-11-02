No turkey on turkey day

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis tradition will look slightly different this year.

Due to the cost and possible shortage of turkey this year, the Mozel Sanders Foundation has announced their annual Thanksgiving meals will feature chicken this year.

A spokesperson for the foundation says they are still excited to serve meals but due to the extreme cost of turkey and the possibility of not being able to provide as many meals, they were forced to make the move.

This year, there will be no sit-down meals but there will be two separate locations to pick-up hot meals.

The locations are 1301 Goodlet Avenue at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and 401 N. Delaware Street at Roberts Park United Methodist Church.

The dinner order hotline is open 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. through November 11 at 317-636-7985.

The foundation is still seeking many volunteers and donations. To donate or volunteer, call the number listed above and follow the prompts.