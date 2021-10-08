TSA projects 35,000 travelers could fly out of Indianapolis International Airport this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend could be one of the busiest fall break travel periods ever at the Indianapolis International Airport.

In a press release, officials at the airport are encouraging travelers to plan ahead to ensure smooth traveling.

The Transportation Security Administration anticipates more than 17,000 passengers at the airport will fly out on Friday and nearly 18,000 travelers will fly out on Saturday, according to the press release.

“We’ve only seen that level of passenger traffic a handful of times since the new terminal opened in 2008,” said Keith Berlen, the Indianapolis Airport Authority’s senior director of operations and public safety, in the press release. “So this weekend is on track to be one of the busiest, and it’s important for travelers to plan accordingly.”

Travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their departure time.

The airport is reminding travelers the TSA checkpoint A opens at 3:30 a.m. and TSA checkpoint B opens at 4:15 a.m. Airline ticket counters typically open two hours before flight departure, but times will vary.

Travelers are also reminded of these tips to help ensure a safe and smoother travel experience: