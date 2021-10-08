TSA projects 35,000 travelers could fly out of Indianapolis International Airport this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend could be one of the busiest fall break travel periods ever at the Indianapolis International Airport.
In a press release, officials at the airport are encouraging travelers to plan ahead to ensure smooth traveling.
The Transportation Security Administration anticipates more than 17,000 passengers at the airport will fly out on Friday and nearly 18,000 travelers will fly out on Saturday, according to the press release.
“We’ve only seen that level of passenger traffic a handful of times since the new terminal opened in 2008,” said Keith Berlen, the Indianapolis Airport Authority’s senior director of operations and public safety, in the press release. “So this weekend is on track to be one of the busiest, and it’s important for travelers to plan accordingly.”
Travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their departure time.
The airport is reminding travelers the TSA checkpoint A opens at 3:30 a.m. and TSA checkpoint B opens at 4:15 a.m. Airline ticket counters typically open two hours before flight departure, but times will vary.
Travelers are also reminded of these tips to help ensure a safe and smoother travel experience:
- Check your flight status with the airline before arriving at the airport. You can also view flight arrival and departure statutes from the airport.
- You can check TSA wait times online.
- Make sure you don't bring prohibited items and remember the 3-11 liquids rule.
- Face masks are required.
- You can learn more about parking options and a contactless parking experience online.
- COVID-19 testing is available at the airport.
- Several shops and restaurants at the airport have adjusted their hours. You can visit businesses in both concourses, regardless of which one you're flying out of, through the concourse connector.