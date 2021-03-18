Vigil honors lives lost by domestic violence days after quadruple homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Silent No More, Inc., a group dedicated to helping domestic violence victims escape their abusive relationships, held a vigil Wednesday evening on Indy's northeast side.

This was in response to the tragic killing of four family members last weekend. The woman who survived the shooting has a baby with the man police believe committed the heinous act.

"We want to make sure that the community is aware that domestic violence is on the rise and we want to bring that awareness to the community," Danyette Smith, founder of Silent No More, Inc., said. "You not only think about the family. You not only think about the children, but you also think about all of those who watch the news. They're seeing this tragedy and they're worried about how they will get out."

Several community leaders were at this vigil including IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. We asked him what more could have been to protect the victim who already had a restraining order on the man police believe committed the murders.

"That's the frustrating thing about domestic violence. Sometimes, unfortunately, you can do it all right and it still ends up tragically. Someone had to know what he was up to, maybe a family member on his side might have been able to help," Taylor said.

Judith Thomas, Deputy Mayor of Neighborhood Engagement, says people in our community should know about all these organizations that can help people in abusive relationships.

"As citizens, when someone comes to you, we have to be that person to say I'm going to make sure this gets done and connect the folks that need that assistance," Thomas said.

If you feel like you have done everything you can, filing police reports and getting restraining orders, Smith says that's when you call in an advocate to work on your behalf.

"Our advocate would know that if you have a restraining order, we could go to court to show those things he has done to make sure he can stay in jail even longer," Smith said. "We have the resources where we can uproot you and move you somewhere else that the abuser wouldn't be able find you."