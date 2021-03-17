Survivor of Indianapolis quadruple homicide had restraining order against suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — The lone survivor of a mass shooting on Indianapolis’ east side over the weekend had a restraining order filed in the court system against the man accused of killing four of her family members.

Malik Halfacre is accused of shooting the mother of his child and killing her mother, brother, cousin, and 7-year-old daughter.

According to the terms the restraining order, Halfacre was not allowed to be at the residence on Randolph Street or in contact with the woman at the time of the shootings.

According to preliminary court documents, Halfacre admitted to the shootings and told detectives that he was arguing with the mother of his child because he "wanted some of her stimulus money."

Court records obtained by WRTV show that the surviving victim had filed for and was granted a restraining order against Halfacre in October of 2020. The woman claimed she was the victim of domestic or family violence and had been repeatedly harassed by Halfacre, who she says threatened to cause her physical harm.

In that request, the woman cited two specific incidents. The first incident she alleged happened in May 2020, when she claimed she had gotten into a “verbal argument” with Halfacre that ended with him shooting her car multiple times. The woman said she was five months pregnant during that confrontation.

Less than four months later in September 2020, the woman said Halfacre demanded to see his daughter at 2 a.m. and she had allowed him a visit. She said he “got mad because I picked her up the next morning” and that when she went out to go to the gas station she noticed all of her tires had been slashed and there was sugar in her gas tank.

The restraining order petition was filed in Marion County on Oct. 4, 2020, and was granted by a judge on Oct. 6, 2020. The court order was in effect through Oct. 2022.

The order prohibited Halfacre from going near the woman’s home in the 300 block of North Randolph Street and said he could not have contact the victim “directly or indirectly.”

According to preliminary court documents filed Tuesday, Halfacre told police he got into an argument with the victim over her stimulus check on March 13. The argument escalated and he opened fire on her and four of her family members inside the home on Randolph Street.

Eve Moore, 7, Dequan Moore, 23, Anthony Johnson, 35, and Tomeeka Brown, 44, were all killed in the shooting. The mother of Halfacre's child was critically injured.

After the shooting Halfacre told detectives he took the money, the car belonging to his child's mother, and her purse and fled the scene. He dropped their 6-month-old daughter off at his sister's house and then fled to a friend's home, according to court documents.

Sunday evening, after an hours-long standoff, SWAT apprehended Halfacre while he was hiding in the attic of a home on Eastridge Drive.

Halfacre is currently being held on preliminary charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery. Formal charges will be filed by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.