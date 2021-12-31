Where you can expect road closures in Downtown Indianapolis in January

INDIANAPOLIS — More traffic restrictions are coming in January as work continues on the North Split reconstruction project in Downtown Indianapolis.

The Indiana Department of Transportation on Friday announced a series of closures and restrictions that will soon go into effect. They include:

Beginning on or after Jan. 3, the ramp from Meridian/11th Street to Delaware Street will have daytime lane restrictions from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The right- and left-hand lanes at the intersection of Meridian and 11th streets will be closed while crews work on overhead traffic signals. Motorists will use the center lanes as they drive through the intersection. The work is expected to be complete by Jan. 25.

Michigan Street will be closed from Jan. 3-17 under Interstate 65 between Davidson and Pine streets for demolition. Motorists traveling west on Michigan Street will be detoured to Rural Street, then west on Washington Street to College Avenue.

Drivers can expect 10th Street under I-65 and I-70 between College and Highland avenues to be unavailable from Jan. 3-15 for structure demolition and beam erection. Motorists will be detoured to 16th Street.

The ramp from Delaware and 11th streets to I-70 eastbound will close on or after Jan. 11. The closure is expected to last 60 days. Drivers will detour to West Street onto I-70 eastbound, or New York or Ohio streets to I-70 eastbound.

Drivers can still access downtown by using:

I-70 westbound collector/distributor (C/D) exit ramp to Michigan Street

Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound from Ohio Street, Michigan Street and New York Street

I-65 northbound/I-70 eastbound ramp to Washington Street

I-65 northbound and southbound to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd./West Street

I-65 southbound to Meridian Street

I-65 northbound to Meridian and Pennsylvania streets

All ramps on I-70 west of the South Split

The North Split reconstruction project began May 16, 2021, and is expected to continue until late 2022.

The $350 million project on Indiana's second-busiest interchange involves replacing or repairing 32 bridges over 3.1 miles of highway, reconfiguring traffic patterns and condensing the size of the interchange.

