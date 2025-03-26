Indiana's regional college campuses providing an economic boost

INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana's flagship universities expand their reach, they're focusing on educating the workforce of tomorrow across the state beyond Bloomington and West Lafayette.

"One of the primary drivers for companies and industries coming to a state is talent," said Ken Iwama, Vice President for Regional Campuses and Online Education at Indiana University (IU). "We have to keep that talent here for the state to grow."

Indiana’s regional campuses collectively serve nearly 18,000 students and contribute over a billion dollars in economic impact to their local communities.

Dan Hassler, Chief Operating Officer at Purdue University in Indianapolis, echoed these sentiments with how Purdue's Indy base is an expansion of the campus in West Lafayette.

“Many of them, up until now, would come to West Lafayette for four years and never see the rest of Indiana, let alone central Indiana, and what it has to offer, how vibrant it is, the sports and the employment opportunities," he explained.

WRTV

On Wednesday, IU showcased its five regional campuses at the Indiana Statehouse, underlining their contributions and offerings.

Students like Alex Herr and Cole Walker, who attend different universities in the state, expressed shared sentiments about the advantages of studying locally.

“There were a lot of high-cost options that were really nice schools, but they were too expensive for my budget,” said Walker, who is pursuing his dreams of practicing optometry in Southern Indiana.

WRTV

“I get to earn an IU degree but at a smaller campus, and I can just commute," Herr added. "There's no sense in leaving a community that has educated and supported me in pursuing my dreams.”

Both students highlighted the unique opportunities available at regional campuses, including research and fellowship experiences with fellow students — opportunities they feel are plentiful despite being geographically closer to home.

"Their presence in our communities is invaluable," Iwama noted. "They live, work, and after graduation, they often stay in these communities, contributing to the local economy and workforce."

WRTV

More information about Indiana University and Purdue University's campus options is available on their websites.