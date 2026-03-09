INDIANAPOLIS — The threat of severe weather this week comes in the midst of Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Indiana's statewide tornado drill is Tuesday morning: Here's how to be ready

This is a time to brush up on your severe weather plan.

Loida Rodriguez is a Disaster Program Manager with the American Red Cross, Indiana Region.

"Know how you can be ready in case something happens, and of course, we as the Red Cross are here to help," Rodriguez shared.

One way you can prepare for storms is to have an emergency kit ready to go.

Pack items like:



Water

Phone charger

Power bank for phone

First aid supplies

Shampoo, conditioner, soap

Deodorant

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Blanket

Extra clothes

Medicine and prescriptions

Food

If the power is out, you can't rely on things stored on your phone or computer, so Rodriguez recommends storing printed copies of documents in your emergency kit.

"Writing down your emergency contacts on a piece of paper, and having that copy in your emergency bag is also helpful to have," said Rodriguez. "A document of your prescription, that's helpful for us."

Rodriguez said Red Cross volunteers often notice that prescriptions, glasses or contact lenses are forgotten during a storm, and advises folks to pack these in their emergency kit.

Being prepared also means finding your safe spot in your home. This means getting to the lowest level (like the basement) or an interior room away from windows (like a bathroom or a closet).

Even for those who have weathered plenty of severe weather in Indiana in the past, may benefit from reviewing a severe weather plan.

"I live on the fourteenth floor," said Indianapolis resident Gerry Justice. "I would take a staircase, and then go all the way to the basement. I walk a lot, but some of the other folks definitely would be an issue."

Elevators are not safe to take during severe weather, as there could be a power outage.

"At my age, if you're hiding in the bathtub, it's hard to get out," laughed David Gross, a Bloomington resident whose home was hit during the EF2 tornado in February.

Statewide Tornado Drill Tuesday

You'll have an opportunity to put your severe weather plan into action during the Statewide Tornado Drill on Tuesday morning, March 10, at 10:15 a.m.

During this drill, you may hear outdoor warning sirens or get alerts on your phone. In the morning, these alerts are all part of a test.

There is a risk for severe weather on Tuesday, but not until late in the day, so the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis decided to go through with Tuesday morning's drill.

"While we anticipate thunderstorms will impact a portion of Indiana later on Tuesday, after the 10:15 a.m. statewide tornado drill, we must ensure that the equipment used to disseminate life-saving warnings is properly functioning," said David Beachler, Meteorologist in Charge at the National Weather Service Indianapolis.

"This live test tornado warning will ensure weather radios are functioning and help build the public's muscle memory for acting fast when it counts," Beachler continued. "Additionally, if you are away from home, be aware of your surroundings and know the proper location to seek shelter."

If you have any questions about severe weather preparedness, the Red Cross has several educational tools, including information for kids in their "Prepare With Pedro" program, or "Be Red Cross Ready" for adults.

Because there is a chance for severe weather this week, be sure to have a way to get alerts (either via your phone or a weather radio) and keep checking back with the WRTV Storm Team for forecast updates.

