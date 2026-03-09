INDOT begins Rockville Road construction project: What drivers need to know

INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers on Indianapolis' west side could soon see some relief from traffic along Rockville Road as the Indiana Department of Transportation launches a major construction project aimed at expanding US-36 to handle the area's growing traffic.

The project, called "Modern Rockville Road," will add a third lane in each direction along a busy stretch of the road.

"We've seen an increase in traffic with growth on the city's west side," Blake Dollier of INDOT West Central said.

WRTV

The first phase of construction is set to begin this construction season and last through the fall.

"Starting this construction season lasting throughout the fall, we're going to have our first phase of work, and in that first phase, we're going to be going from Raceway Road," Dollier said.

For some residents, the change comes as a relief. Sara Culler lives just five minutes north of Rockville Road, and like many other drivers, she considers the roadway a daily headache.

"Traffic has been really slow on Rockville Road, and I avoid it as much as possible, but I work on Rockville Road," Culler said.

"I think adding an extra lane could help," Culler said.

Fellow west side resident Gerry Pierce said he already goes out of his way to avoid the road.

"I'm trying to avoid it. I'm going in the other direction when I go home," Pierce said.

INDOT

The project also includes utility relocations, which have already caused some traffic disruptions. Some local businesses, like Disc Replay, say they have been feeling the impact.

"Most of our weekdays we've noticed a steady decline of customers coming in, it's typically this time of year," Alec Klein, store manager at Disc Replay, said.

"If it takes you 40 minutes to go anywhere on Rockville Road it's a waste of gas — it doesn't help us out to keep our business running," Klein said.

To minimize daytime traffic impacts, INDOT says the bulk of lane construction will happen overnight. Left lanes will be closed in each direction from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Klein said the overnight schedule should help limit the impact on his store.

"We close at 9 p.m. so it will definitely be helpful having that be toward the end of the day," Klein said.

As construction ramps up, INDOT is urging drivers to be patient and cautious around work crews.

"We do encourage everybody to please be patient as you're out here and you know use caution with our crews," Dollier said.

Culler said she is willing to endure the short-term disruption for the long-term benefit.

"We just kind of have to grit and bear it until that's all finished but I do think the end result will be good for everybody," Culler said.

INDOT will hold a public information session about the construction project on Wednesday, March 11, at 6 p.m. at Chapelwood Elementary School on North Girls School Road.

