Indy Arts Council selects artist for Tamika Catchings mural project

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis is a step closer to bringing Tamika Catchings’ legacy to life with a new mural on Mass Ave.

The Indy Arts Council and the WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee announced that Nate Baranowski from South Bend, Indiana, will create the mural this summer featuring WNBA superstar Tamika Catchings. Baranowski was chosen from 98 artists who applied for this project.

Baranowski has experience in various art forms, including large murals, acrylic paintings, and digital art. He earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Illinois, where he developed his passion for street painting.

Indy Arts Council

“Tamika Catchings is a magnetic personality and an amazing force for good to those around her and in her community,” said Baranowski. “She is not just a legendary basketball player, but also an entrepreneur, activist, broadcaster, volunteer, mentor, and motivational speaker. I wanted my design to reflect this high-energy force surrounding her.”

The selection committee praised Baranowski's concept for capturing Catchings' joyful personality and basketball legacy. Catchings herself noted that “Nate's artwork highlights my entire career from basketball to giving back through the Catch the Stars Foundation.”

An international search for artists was conducted in late 2024, and a public survey collected feedback on the designs in April.

The mural is set to be completed before Indianapolis hosts the AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 event on July 18-19.

The mural will be displayed on a residential building owned by Buckingham Companies at Massachusetts Ave., New Jersey St., and Michigan St., near the existing Etheridge Knight mural.

This project is funded by a grant from the Capital Improvement Board of Managers of Marion County and will be owned and maintained by the Indy Arts Council for at least 15 years. Preparation and painting will start in mid-June.