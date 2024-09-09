Indy Children's Museum dinos decked out in T-swift friendship bracelets

INDIANAPOLIS — We've still got about two months to go before the Eras Tour takes on Indianapolis — but the Indianapolis Children's Museum is getting ready to welcome Taylor Swift to town.

Monday morning, the dinos put on giant, custom-made friendship bracelets and picked up a giant microphone.

WRTV

According to the museum, the bracelets will be on until October 1st. Then they'll return November 1st, which is the first night of Taylor's Eras Tour at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The museum will be hosting a Taylor Swift themed party on all three days of the tour, Nov. 1, Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.

If you want to create your own friendship bracelets, the museum will have all the supplies you need Sept. 21- Sept. 22. You can register for the "Make the Friendship Bracelets" event here.

