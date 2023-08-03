Taylor Swift to play Lucas Oil Stadium in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Taylor Swift is coming Indy.

Swift will bring The Eras Tour to Lucas Oil Stadium from November 1-3, 2024, according to a tweet from the artist.

Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now - visit https://t.co/xw6YMN3GMc for more information pic.twitter.com/DCgFQb2U22 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2023

This will be Swift's first visit to Indianapolis since September 2018 when she played The Reputation Tour.

Registration for tickets is open now.