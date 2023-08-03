Watch Now
Taylor Swift to play Lucas Oil Stadium in 2024

Posted at 10:17 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 10:38:50-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Taylor Swift is coming Indy.

Swift will bring The Eras Tour to Lucas Oil Stadium from November 1-3, 2024, according to a tweet from the artist.

This will be Swift's first visit to Indianapolis since September 2018 when she played The Reputation Tour.

Registration for tickets is open now.

