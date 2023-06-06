Indy City-County Council approves 'No turn on red' at three intersections

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, the Indianapolis City-County Council voted to adopt 'No turn on red' for three of the city's intersections.

Turning at a red light will no longer be permitted at Palmer and Meridian, 22nd and Delaware, and Shadeland Avenue and 71st Street effective immediately.

Another ordinance would have restricted right turning on red to almost 200 intersections in the downtown area, but instead councilors amended the plan in order to let DPW take a closer look at those areas to determine the best way to keep pedestrians safe.

According to the amended legislation, DPW will have to list the intersection they plan to put a "No turn on red" sign on its website 30 days prior.

The legislation has caused controversy between the city and lawmakers since the introduction of the proposal in April.

State Senator Aaron Freeman, who opposed the legislation, added an amendment to House Bill 1050 that would outlaw the ability of the city to install more ‘no turn on red’ signs.

This amendment would not take affect until July 1st, which is why the City-County Council was able to move forward today.

The full amendment was linked on the Indianapolis City-County Council Twitter page.

"We have invested so much in our trails and our infrastructure and i know we want more, we have the complete streets in mind and we want our sidewalks but this is just one more step to keep everyone in our community safe," Councilor Jessica McCormick said.

