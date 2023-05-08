Watch Now
City-County Council will not move forward with 'No Turn on Red' laws

Posted at 7:43 PM, May 08, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, the City-County Council decided they will not move forward with the "No turn on Red" proposal.

Legislation to restrict right turns at red lights in downtown Indianapolis was initially proposed in April in an effort to improve pedestrian safety.

In the city’s proposal, ‘no turn on red’ signs would be added to:

  • 11th Street/Oscar Robertson Boulevard/10th Street
  • White River Parkway West Drive
  • Interstate I-70
  • and Interstate I-65, except state highways.

The city and lawmakers were at odds with the proposal.
State Senator Aaron Freeman, who opposed the legislation, added an amendment to House Bill 1050 that would outlaw the ability of the city to install more ‘no turn on red’ signs.

City-County Council President Vop Osili said in a statement that the passage of HB1050 has prohibited the council from moving forward.

This decision by the General Assembly has an obviously negative impact on the safety of our pedestrians and cyclists. While our original plans have changed, we remain committed to addressing their safety. We will continue to work closely with the Department of Public Works, community partners, and constituents to find solutions that protect pedestrians and cyclists.
Vop Osili
