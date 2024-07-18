Indy company providing attainable housing while also giving former felons a second chance

INDIANAPOLIS — A new apartment home community is being built on second chances.

Volumod and it's sister companies have created an obtainable housing community, while providing a second chance for people who could really use it. For those who helped create it's a full circle moment.

"Sometimes I sit around, and I go you know seven eight years ago I was in a cell,” Kirby Louks, the Director of Construction for Helix, said. “Now I am building stuff I am in charge building stuff from nothing to people living in it."

WATCH | Hoosiers build homes while rebuilding their lives

All together Louks says he spent about eight years in jail. He was battling his addiction to alcohol.

When he got out, he found work with Volumod which provides opportunities for formerly incarcerated people to re-transition back in to society. Since then, he worked his way up now works on the construction side of the of things with Helix.

"Renewing Management manages the properties, Volumod builds the buildings that go on the properties and Helix takes care of developing the sites and all the construction that bridges the gap between those two,” Louks said.

On Wednesday all three companies celebrated the opening of Alder Woods Apartments. They call the development attainable housing.

" What people call the missing middle,” Sib Sheikh the VP or real estate development at Helix said. “That is people generally from the 60% or 80% area median income all the way to 100% area median income. Because those folks obviously are struggling heavily with the high cost of housing as well whether on the rental side or home ownership side."

All of the units are under $1,300 a month with no income requirements according to the company. As for the people like Louks he has a message for people looking for their own second chance.

"Ultimately it's hope and hard work,” Louks said. “If you have hope and hard work you can do this."

The companies say they are planning on building more obtainable apartment complexes in the future, and they are even looking into offering home ownership options. For more information about the apartment complex click here.