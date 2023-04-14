Indy Fraternal Order of Police ask for immediate changes following officer charges

INDIANAPOLIS — 24 hours after the announcement of charges against two IMPD officers in connection with the death of Herman Whitfield III, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 86 is asking for wide ranging changes to protocol surrounding mental health calls.

In a statement sent to local media, FOP President Rick Snyder says he does not believe the facts of the incident with Whitfield III support criminal charges.

“While this tragic outcome rightly requires diligent review, we do not believe the facts of this incident support criminal charges against the responding officers,” Snyder said. “These IMPD Officers were dispatched and sent to this residence following the call for assistance from family members. The person involved was a large 39-year-old male behaving unpredictably. The officers proactively requested emergency medical services while the officers attempted to deescalate and secure the situation with trained procedures and an electronic control device so that medical care could safely be provided.”

Despite the FOP’s opinion, charges were filed, and the officers appeared in court Friday morning.

With the decision, the FOP is calling on IMPD Chief of Police Randal Taylor to make the following changes in the future.

Those steps:



Immediately Order that all calls for assistance with anyone suffering a mental health crisis (including self-harm) be referred to Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) and Fire services (IFD) for an immediate medical response;

Immediately cease any law enforcement response for mental health runs, mental health disturbances, mental health crisis or mental health delirium unless a known crime or articulated threat of a crime has taken place.

“Significantly, none of these changes require a change in funding, but do require a change to response protocols and dispatch procedures,” Snyder said. “Upon arrival, Emergency Medical Services can always request assistance once they become aware of a crime that has occurred or are criminally threatened with injury or violence from the patient.”

You can read the entire statement below: