Indy is upping safety measures for historic Big Ten showdown downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana University and Ohio State prepare to meet in a historic Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis officials say they are taking extra steps to keep tens of thousands of fans safe throughout a packed day downtown.

The football showdown between the nation’s top two teams isn’t the only major event drawing crowds. IU’s basketball team also plays Louisville earlier in the day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

IMPD Public Information Officer Drew Brown said the department will increase its visible presence across downtown.

“You'll see an increased presence of officers in the downtown area,” Brown said. “Our public feeling safe and at ease when they come downtown for those large events is critical.”

Brown said Indianapolis is well-practiced in handling high-capacity weekends and will deploy a variety of resources.

“You'll see our officers on bicycles, on UTVs, rolling around the downtown area with their marked red and blue lights on as well,” he said. “So please get in contact with us if you have any questions or concerns.”

Local businesses are preparing too.

The District Tap on South Meridian Street expects heavy foot traffic and plans expanded staffing, security, and their hours.

They'll be extending their hours, opening at 9:00 am and closing at 3:00 am.

“We’re bringing in a lot more staffing that day, a lot more security, just like all hands on deck… making sure everybody gets to go to the game and everybody gets go home at the end of the day is our number one priority," said Justin England.

Fans arriving from across Indiana say they’re ready for the moment.

“It’s exciting. We’ve waited a long time,” said Evan Lederman, a fan visiting from Evansville. “My son goes to IU. He’s waited a long time, so I’m glad he gets to experience it.”

Brown said the weekend carries special meaning, and for them, the biggest play will happen off the field.

“This is a big moment for our city. It's a big moment for our state with the Hoosiers competing in this championship as well. So we are very excited. We're very ready.”

IMPD is urging visitors to prepare for delays downtown due to heavier traffic and increased security.

Indiana State Police say they will patrol area highways and assist IMPD with emergencies as needed.

The Big Ten Championship Fan Fest at the Indiana Convention Center begins Friday at 3 p.m.

The game kicks off at 8:00 pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.