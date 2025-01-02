Indy kid inspires foundation to help homeless Hoosiers stay warm during winter

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis kid is trying to help the homeless stay a little warmer this winter.

Nine-year-old Malik Ford is the inspiration behind the organization and annual event “Malik’s Blankets.”

The event was held downtown on East St. Clair Street.

WRTV

It was stated two years ago after Malik’s Godfather said the elementary student saw a big need in the community.

The organization partnered with an Indy veteran who used to be homeless himself, along with several other non-profits.

Together they passed out blankets, sleeping bags, clothes, food and hygiene products to hundreds of Hoosiers.

WRTV

Malik told WRTV they do it for an important reason.

“To help the homeless,” he said.

“Every time he handed someone a blanket, his smile would get bigger and bigger and bigger. I asked him, 'How’s that feel buddy?' he goes 'Really, really good.' We’re just spreading the love of Jesus through him and me to the people who need it the most,” said his godfather, David Chaney, who founded the organization in his honor.

Chaney told WRTV last year the event helped serve more than 200 homeless Hoosiers, and they hope to reach even more.

WRTV

The organization said they depend on donations from the community to make it all happen.

For more information, click here.