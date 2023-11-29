Indy man charged in Aug. 2023 Raceway Road crash that left teen seriously injured

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Hendricks County prosecutors say an Indianapolis man had drugs in his system when he crashed his motorcycle into a teen in Aug. 2023, seriously injuring her.

Hendricks County prosecutors charged Trevor Bowman Wednesday with two felonies: causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance in his blood and criminal recklessness when defendant committed aggressive driving.

Police say Bowman hit 14-year-old Audrey Bousum on Raceway Road while the teen was riding her bicycle.

Audrey needed multiple surgeries following the crash, according to her family.

Her father, Zane Bousum, says the two of them were riding their bikes and had to cross Raceway to get to the trail, like they’ve done many times.

“As we were going across, I heard a loud revving, so I knew something was coming. I looked and [the motorcycle] was just flying down the road,” Zane said.

WRTV is working to reach Bowman to get his response to the charges. No attorney is listed for him.

The community came together to pray for Audrey and discussed ways to make that portion of Raceway Road safer.

State Rep. Renee Pack (D-Indianapolis) and State Senator J.D. Ford (D-Indianapolis) attended the gathering to listen to the public’s concerns and advocate for a change.

“We are just asking people to slow down. Get to your destination safely,” Ford said. “I want folks to think about if this was your kid outside playing. Would you be driving at that rate or are you going to slow down?”

An online petition is calling for speed monitors and a lighted crosswalk.

“People should hold themselves accountable,” Pack said. “You need to be accountable for the way you operate a vehicle on these streets because if you’re not responsible, you could hurt or kill someone. That is something I want drivers to keep in mind.”

As for Audrey’s family, they say their faith is what’s getting them through this hard time.