Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Indy man continues love for running after heart transplant

WRTV's Griffin Gonzalez introduces us to a man who is continuing is love of running following a heart transplant.
David Wilkerson.png
Wilkerson hospital.png
running shoe.png
Posted at 8:21 PM, Jun 26, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Everyday 17 people die while waiting for an organ donation. Indianapolis runner David Wilkerson was nearly one of them.

"it was tough,” explained Wilkerson. “Almost passing away and then waking up, and then waking up to that news that you need a transplant.”

running shoe.png

A few years ago, David was running when he noticed something didn’t feel right. The feeling did not go away and he decided to see a doctor.

“(I) found out my pulse was super low,” recalled Wilkerson.“I had a defibrillator and pacemaker put in and found out I had a form of muscular dystrophy."

Wilkerson felt his condition had been treated. Four years later, his conditioned worsened.

"Basically, his heart was not supporting his whole body,” shared IU Health cardiologist Dr. Roopa Rao. “His blood pressure was dropping and on top of it, his heart was going out of rhythm consistently. The deterioration was so quick that we had to put him on an artificial heart and bypass machine to support the whole body."

Wilkerson hospital.png

The only solution was a heart transplant.

“It's just the fear of the unknown. You don't know how long you're gonna wait,” David said.

Just days later, David received a heart from a father in Alabama after his sudden death and his daughters decision to donate his organs.

"Not only is he my hero but she is my hero because they both played a really big part,” David shared while holding back tears.

Just one year after the transplant, David ran the Indianapolis Mini Marathon alongside one of his doctors, Onyedika Ilonze.

David Wilkerson.png

“He tells everyone that he beat me,” said Ilonze.

In July, Wilkerson will participate in the Transplant games against other heart transplant recipients in Birmingham, Alabama. The hometown of his donor.

RELATED | Heart transplant patient walk daughter down the aisle

Heart transplant patient walks daughter down the aisle

Now, Wilkerson is enjoying his second go at life.

"When you're at that point where you almost pass away, and you know, your chances of living are slim, you get this amazing opportunity,” David explained.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.