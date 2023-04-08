Indy Mini ranked the best mini-marathon in the nation by USA Today

INDIANAPOLIS — The OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon has been named the best half-marathon by USA Today 10Best Reader's Choice awards.

The marathon, also known as the Indy Mini, is a half-marathon that takes place annually. Participants run through downtown Indianapolis, past historic landmarks and famous sites like the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The nominees were submitted by a panel of experts and USA Today readers voted on their favorite race.

USA Today says the Indy Mini is one of the largest half-marathons in the United States with around 35,000 runners each year.

The Indy Mini is part of the larger Indy 500 Festival of events leading up to the Indianapolis 500 car race.

The complete list is:



OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon - Indianapolis, Indiana Hippie Half - Gregory, Michigan Wegmans Wineglass Half Marathon - Corning, New York RunTheBluegrass Half Marathon - Lexington, Kentucky Skinny Raven Half Marathon - Anchorage, Alaska Rocket City Half Marathon - Huntsville, Alabama Disneyland Half Marathon - Disneyland - Anaheim, California Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon - Multiple locations United Airlines NYC Half - New York City , New York Key West Half Marathon - Key West, Florida

To register for the 2023 Indy Mini, click here.