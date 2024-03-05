Indy named one of the best for Black-owned businesses

INDIANAPOLIS — 2023 was a record setting year for Indianapolis’s black owned businesses.

“Black business in the city is buzzing,” shared owner of Capture Fitness Earl Sims.

“A lot of good black businesses are out here.”

wrtv Capture Fitness is located in Fountain Square

Sims, an Indianapolis native has always had a deep passion for fitness which lead him to open a gym that fits his preferred style of training.

“Capture fitness is one of one. It's a strength conditioning company that I started myself,” shared Sims.

“We do keep everything pretty intimate here, so all of our group sessions, probably about two to 10 people, just like keep an eye on everybody. It's just everybody by name, make sure everybody is safe and not improperly pushing themselves,” Sims added.

wrtv Capure Fitness Dumbells

Sims is part of a black owned business group that grew to new heights in 2023.

According to a report by the app Yelp, Indianapolis saw a 59% growth of black owned businesses in 2023.

That rate placed 3rd behind Milwaukee and Richmond, VA.

“Black folks that had ideas and concepts were sitting at home during the pandemic,” shared Indianapolis Deputy Mayor Judith Thomas.

Thomas shared that The Office of Minority and Women Business Development deserves much of the credit for the latest numbers.

“Seeing other folks on social media, taking their businesses, their ideas to the next level,” Thomas added.

Despite the growth, black owned businesses still only account for 3% of the total business in the city.

“To keep moving forward is what the focus is,” shared Thomas. “We have some young people out here with some great ideas and concepts that really need to make sure they're engaged with the right folks in the right systems.”

To learn more about how you can support minority lead business, you can visit the Office of Minority and Women Business Development website.

Additional information about Capture Fitness can be found on their website.