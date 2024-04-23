Indy neighbors take action to help pedestrian safety

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy’s cycling community is voicing concerns after some claim to have seen an uptick in accidents involving cyclists or pedestrians.

“If I were only to use one word, it would be worsening,” shared Indy Pedestrian Safety Crisis founder Eric Holt. “We're seeing numbers over this winter that we weren't seeing numbers that high, even in the summer.”

WRTV reached out to IMPD to see how their numbers compared to Holt’s but did not get them at the time of publication.

WRTV A look down a neighborhood street in Indianapolis

Some neighbors have already taken actions.

Over the weekend, neighbors at the intersection of 40th Street and Illinois took on tactical urbanism to raise driver awareness.

Indianapolis City County Councilor John Barth supports the project in his district.

“Tactical urbanism can take many different forms,” explained Barth. “One of the best forms is where it not only brings driver's attention to a cycling lane like we have here, but it also brightens up the environment.”

Kayla Bledsoe is a neighbor who spearheaded the artwork.

“We have options to take matters kind of into our own hands,” explained Bledsoe.

WRTV

Bledsoe needed to receive approval from the City of Indianapolis before moving forward with the tactical urbanism. She feels the actions she took can help get temporary solutions in a more timely manner.

“Basically, this was just the easiest thing to get done in the time that we were given.”

Barth explained to WRTV that the issue has a very complicated solution.

“It's not as easy as saying, we can solve it with enforcement,” explained Barth. “It's really weaving all these pieces together to make a better, safer environment for everybody.”

Holt hopes that the city doesn’t see tactical urbanism as a long term solution.

“The city is relying on it to rely on citizens to make some of these changes,” explained Holt. “There isn’t that way to make these projects permanent and to make these safety changes permanent.“

