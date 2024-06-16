Indy non-profit empowers Black female entrepreneurs

INDIANAPOLIS — A local non-profit celebrated Juneteenth by giving back to Black businesses.

Four Black female entrepreneurs graduated from the Niche 1.0 program and were awarded a total of $40,000 to help support their businesses.

Chef Juszina Kendrick won the grand prize of $25,000.

The money means she can leave her full-time job and focus on her running her business, Juszina Maria’s Catering Studio, full-time.

"I plan on, first of all, buying a delivering van,” she said, "I'm going use the funds to purchase equipment for the catering company and also to expand staff."

Kendrick joined three other Black female entrepreneurs who graduated Saturday from the program.

"Niche is a program that helps minorities start, manage and grow a business in their neighborhood,” explained Niche founder and Executive Director Tosseia Holmes. "The biggest piece is offering what they don't really have access to."

The Niche 2.0 finalists went through the intensive, year-long business planning program that educates and mentors the entrepreneurs by helping with things like budgeting, ordering supplies and getting certified.

It wrapped up Saturday with a pitch contest at Holiday Park.

The women went in front of a group of judges for a chance to get seed money for their businesses.

"It's been life-changing. I just graduated and was awarded $10,000 so it's truly instrumental to advancing and growing the girl code and my business,” said Lannie Terry, the founder of The Girl Code a non-profit that empowers girls in STEM.

Niche founder Tosseia Holmes, a black woman herself, believes it is crucial for other minority businesses.

"We aligned these graduations with the Juneteenth celebration not only to acknowledge these women but to also acknowledge the equitable opportunities,” said Holmes.

"They have several programs for us that will help us, that will take us by the hand from the beginning to the end to help us become successful,” added Kendrick.

The deadline for the next round of graduates is July 15.

There is also a youth summer camp to teach kids about entrepreneurship.

Click here for more information about the programs.