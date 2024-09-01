Indy non-profit to spotlight teen substance use with prevention film

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 2,000 Hoosiers died from drug overdoses last year and in Marion County, 33 of them were under 24-years-old, according to the Indiana Department of Health. It’s one of the reasons a local non-profit wants to find unique ways to educate youth.

Overdose Lifeline is spotlighting the topic through a new prevention film called “Perspectives.”

"For decades, the messaging to young people has been just say no and that doesn't really do well,” film director Bryan Sims said.

Almost a decade ago, Overdose Lifeline developed a first-of-its-kind youth prevention program called This is Not about Drugs.

The new “Perspectives” program reshapes the way teenagers get substance use education and features a self-guided youth prevention program.

It includes interviews from young adults who have experienced addiction and expert insight.

"We started off consulting with teenagers to hear what would be helpful to them," Sims said. "My goal has always been to share with a young person they'll have a relationship with substances and alcohol, whether they choose to use it or not."

The project has been a three-year-long effort between Overdose Lifeline and Sims with Good Friends Films.

For them both, the topic is personal.

"My middle child, Aaron, lost his life to a heroin overdose in 2013,” Overdose Lifeline Founder Justin Phillips said. “Overdose Lifeline was started basically to create access to the overdose reversal drug and fill the gaps in education.”

Education they are providing in the film that combines five different lessons, including expert insight about the science behind addiction.

"No one really talks about the risks behind substance use disorder, the changes that occur in the brain and currently, the real risks of overdose deaths because of the fentanyl,” Phillips said.

They are outcomes both Phillips and Sims hope to prevent by shedding light on new perspectives.

"People use substances as a solution and we need to really talk about that and help people not feel that the substance is a solution for everything going on in their lives. I believe this film can do that,” Phillips said.

"We need to get proper education to young people so that they have information to be able to make a decision themselves,” Sims added.

The hour-long film will be shown for free Tuesday, September 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center.

A panel discussion will happen right after.

For tickets, you can email cameron@overdoselifeline.org.



Overdose Lifeline eventually hopes to provide the new programming for schools for free.

Information on free resources the non-profit provides can be found here.