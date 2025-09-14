Indy nonprofit highlights suicide prevention and recovery month with special programs

INDIANAPOLIS — September marks both National Suicide Prevention Month and National Recovery Month, and one Indianapolis organization is putting those observances front and center through a series of free programs aimed at helping Hoosiers on their journey toward recovery.

Recovery Café Indy, operated by the nonprofit We Bloom, is offering special programming throughout the month to support individuals impacted by substance use, mental health challenges, incarceration and other life struggles.

At the Café, a haircut can mean more than a fresh look. For people like DeWayne, it’s a way to give back to the very place that helped him rebuild his life.

“If you look good, you feel good. You don't have to look like what you're going through,” DeWayne said as he offered free haircuts to visitors.

He became a member of Recovery Café Indy after facing housing insecurity and reentry following incarceration.

“I was going through a living situation myself when I got out of incarceration. So being a member leader here it gave me something to do,” he said.

“They have a lot of positive resources for people — from jobs to, you know, housing. That's why I do what I can do to give back and also contribute to the program for them helping me.”

The Café is a community space that provides free resources and support for those in recovery.

“Recovery Café is a social support for those in recovery, and we believe everyone's recovering from something,” said Rhiannon Clayton, Senior Recovery Café Indy Manager at We Bloom.

“It can be substance use, mental health, trauma, justice involvement, incarceration.”

Throughout September, the Café has welcomed local partners like the Damien Center, Overdose Lifeline and Bellflower Clinic to host sessions on health, recovery and community resources.

“We have a couple of new School for Recovery classes, such as Duane’s Barbershop,” Clayton said. “We also have Music Matters to connect the love and passion for music of different eras and genres to mental health challenges.”

In addition to music classes, they’re also holding arts and crafts sessions too.

Clayton emphasized that this month is a key opportunity for individuals who may be considering recovery services to take that first step.

“It is imperative that spaces like this exist,” she said.

Wiley Hayes, another member of the Café, says the organization has made a lasting difference in his life.

“It gives me a peace of mind, for one. Usually, you don't find that in most of the entities that you reach out to. But it's something that I realized about We Bloom is that they really do care,” he said.

Recovery Café Indy recently found a permanent space located at 701 South Meridian Street. It is open to the public Wednesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All services are free and open to the community well beyond the month of September.