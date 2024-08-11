Indy organization highlights benefits of breastfeeding

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indy organization recognized National Breastfeeding Month with a community event that shared the benefits of breastfeeding while raising awareness about disparities in the Black community.

“Black birthing people are breastfeeding at lower rates than our counterparts,” said Joi Crenshaw, a midwife and the Vice President of the Indiana Black Breastfeeding Coalition, an organization dedicated to statewide breastfeeding advocacy in the African American community.

On Saturday, the coalition held a “Carnival of Care” giveaway at the Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center.

It was a chance for local families to learn more about breastfeeding and other community resources, like free diapers and backpacks for kids.

Diondra Igboegwu is a local mother who attended the event and is passionate about the topic.

“I always knew as a mom that I wanted to breastfeed,” said Igboegwu, who struggled with breastfeeding her two-year-old son. “I was determined to make it until six months, and I did and I had to supplement with formula, but overall I pushed through. I always support moms who are breastfeeding.”

Saturday’s event also shared information about the benefits of breastfeeding.

“It starts them off with good health and then boosts their immune system. It’s so good for the baby's brain and then when you talk about the parent, it really helps produce bonding,” Crenshaw explained.

Experts say Black moms are considerably less likely to breastfeed due not only to limited access to help with breastfeeding and medical bias, but also structural racism and the legacy of slavery.

"Health care providers assume that we won't nurse our babies, so we don't often get the information about it breastfeeding,” said Crenshaw.

It’s a narrative the Indiana Black Breastfeeding Coalition hopes to change.

"Back in the day, you only really saw white women breastfeeding so it was hard to reconcile in my brain. Having that representation and encouragement and being able to see myself let me know that I too could be successful,” Crenshaw told WRTV.

The coalition provides free resources to local families and holds in-person breastfeeding classes on the third Saturday of every month. They also have virtual classes on the first Tuesday of every month.

