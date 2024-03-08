Indy organization training life coaches to help reduce violence, promote positivity

INDIANAPOLIS — Stop the Violence, an Indy group focused on reducing gun violence, is now training life coaches to do the same in other organizations.

It’s all to unite folks with the same goal of promoting a positive change in the city.

WRTV Participants engaging in life coach training

“I’m learning, I’m engaging, I’m identifying certain things that’s different," said Darion Hutchinson. "Being able to meet other individuals that are in the same mind frame as me to try to make a change is a wonderful thing."

Hutchinson was one of the youngest people being trained as a life coach on Thursday through the Stop the Violence organization.

For the 26-year-old, this push is personal.

“I’m also a victim of gun violence myself,” he said. “A majority of the violence that’s going on out there are individuals within my age bracket and under, so I feel like it needs to start with us.”

The sessions focused training through the Violence Intervention Process (VIP).

WRTV Stop the Violence Executive Director Anthony Beverly leading life coach training

One Thursday, the session was centered around listening skills, building a rapport and trust in the community, especially among young people.

“We’re asking our churches and organizations to build teams and those teams will be able to help facilitate some of the goals and aspirations of these young men and women who are caught up in the lifestyle,” said Stop the Violence Executive Director Anthony Beverly.

Although overall homicide numbers in Indianapolis have been trending down in recent years, with the help of violence reduction groups, those at Thursday's session believe any life lost especially to gun violence is one too many.

“We rather be a part of the solution rather than being a part of the problem," said Pastor Paul Love of New Light Missionary Baptist Church who also went through the training. "Talking about it is not going to resolve it. We have to be able to get individuals with some skill sets to help them understand there is a better way."

Stop the Violence Second life coach training session

Thursday’s training was the third and final session for this new group of about 15 life coaches.

They now plan to start using these tools out in the community.

Another round of training with a new group is already in the works for the end of March.

Stop the Violence's goal for the session is:

The Breakthrough Training for Life Coaches program recognizes the importance of teamwork in achieving its goals. By organizing VIP teams and engaging with small businesses, faith groups, non-profits, and other service providers, the program aims to create a dedicated support system for participants.

