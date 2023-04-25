Indy PL appoints Gregory A. Hill Sr. as CEO

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, the Indianapolis Public Library board passed a resolution to appoint Gregory A. Hill, Sr. as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Hill has been acting as CEO since December 2022, in addition to Chief Public Services Officer, a position he's held since August 2021.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve this institution and honored by the trust placed upon me,” said Hill. “As I’ve worked more closely with the board in recent months to implement the recommendations of the Climate Study and bring IndyPL through this period of transition, I have felt called to ‘step up’ my service to IndyPL. I believe I can help move the library forward.”

Hill has worked for the Indy PL since 2011, as a clerk at the Warren Branch. He went on to work as an adult reference librarian at Central Library, manager of the Decatur Branch, manager of the Lawrence Branch, area resource manager of Indy PL's east region, Chief Public services Officer and Acting CEO.

This decision comes after months of controversy at the library that started in December 2022 when the board announced it had selected Dr. Gabriel Morley as its next CEO over interim CEO Nichelle M. Hayes.

Hayes was the favored candidate of many in the community.

Severalemotional board meetings occurred over the months following, as well as protestsat the library.

The board was faced with finding another qualified candidate for the CEO position but still neglected to select Hayes, leaving many people dissatisfied.

Today, protesters filled the room during the board meeting. Several people spoke to the board directly to address their concerns about the constant policing of the board meetings and lack of transparency from the board.

"The library needs Nichelle Hayes, the community clearly favors her, so why is she not the CEO today?" asked one protester.

WATCH |Full Indy PL Board meeting

The public board meeting was moved mid-session into a private conference room, while protesters shouted from behind the doors.

In the final vote, the decision to appoint Hill was voted 4-3.

Hill says his first step as CEO "begins with healing."

According to Indy PL, Hill will be responsible for working with the board to develop long term plans for Indy PL, implementing the library's climate improvement plan and planning and directing the overall operations of Indy PL.