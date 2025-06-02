Indy Pride expanding annual celebration as some sponsors drop out

INDIANAPOLIS — The largest Pride Month celebration in Indiana is returning for another year, larger than ever, despite a nationwide shift in support away from the LGBTQ+ population.

Indy Pride's Celebration on the Circle will expand to two days, June 14 and 15. The festivities will also feature paid concerts on both evenings at the nearby American Legion Mall.

"With the climate that's happening right now, we feel this is the time to be loud and proud," said Tina Robb of Indy Pride.

This year's event is 35 years after the first Celebration on the Circle, which was interrupted by protesters. A marker to the first celebration is permanently installed on Monument Circle.

Past parades featured support from large companies across the state, but Indy Pride has found it more difficult to find businesses this year.

"It has been a little bit of a challenge to find the sponsors," Robb said. "We have definitely seen them scale back a little bit, it's been a hit this year."

Despite the challenges, several companies have still thrown their support behind Indy Pride.

"We definitely have seen the support come out behind all of the DEI with organizations who said, 'We're still here. We're going to support. We're going to stand with those people,'" Robb said.

The Indy Pride parade marches down Mass Ave at 10 a.m. on June 14.

The concerts, which have the collective title Word of Mouth, will feature Natasha Bedingfield on June 14 and Tinashe on June 15. Tickets are $35 with fees for one day or $55 with fees for both days.