Indy Pride ringing throughout downtown streets with parade, festival

INDIANAPOLIS — Streets across the Circle City flooded with people of all ages and races for the Indy Pride parade and festival on Saturday.

“Pride is important because everybody deserves to be accepted and loved,” Kailly Stanich said.

WRTV

This year’s Pride celebration comes amid rising anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and legislation across the nation.

“Being a gay married man means a lot to us. There were many years ago when we could not be married,” the Sears family said.

Public Pride events in the Circle City have been happening for more than three decades. Other states across the country have looed to pass laws banning those public celebrations.

WRTV

“It’s a really scary time to be living in America with the political situation, to be honest. Coming to things like this really shows that there are people who love and support you,” Stanich said.

The Sears family is trying to teach those values early on.

WRTV

“I think it’s important to start young because of the whole nature-nurture thing, learning about diversity at a young age is helpful,” the Sears family said. “Things like this are OK. It’s not something to be embarrassed or upset about.”

That’s a message that’s remained the same here in Indianapolis since public celebrations began in 1990.

“We’re very glad to be here and to celebrate, be open and share our love,” an attendee said. “Just know that there are people out there who love you.”

WRTV

Law enforcement officials were also out at the celebration patrolling, walking and even on bikes to help ensure safety at the festivities.