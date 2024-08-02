Indy promoter hopes education leads to a safer Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis event promoter Teddrick Hardy is disappointed that violence has become prevalent in the Circle City.

“It's very frustrating because I'm going to like my eleventh year in promoting and myself, alongside other promoters, put a lot of work in having successful, safe and joyful events,” Hardy said.

Over the past couple of months, WRTV has reported on numerous parties and gatherings that have been held illegally or without proper permits.

In some cases, these events have ended in violence.

“Our goal is to gather groups of people to come and see these establishments to spend money, to bring their friends out to celebrate,” Hardy explained.

Now, promoters like Hardy are learning from various Indianapolis government agencies to ensure events can continue in a safe manner.

On Wednesday, these agencies hosted an ask the officials event aimed at answering promoters questions on how to properly organize and operate events.

“We all want safe events,” IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams said. “We all want people to come and have a good time. It's a part of what I did when I was young, and it's important that we educate promoters on what that looks like.”

Hardy is hopeful the event will lead to safer events being held in Indianapolis.

“I want to see Indianapolis become a better place," he said.

The full Ask the Officials meeting can be viewed here.

