Indy teen faces charges after police chase, shooting on near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old is facing charges as an adult after his alleged involvement in a police chase and shooting incident that drew 76 officers to Indy's south side last week.

Zerryon Patton faces multiple charges including resisting law enforcement and dangerous possession of a firearm by a minor.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident began on May 21 when police began investigating a series of vehicle break-ins, with several guns stolen.

Carmel and Plainfield police officers identified a a brown Mitsubishi Outlander with Texas plates as a possible suspect vehicle and began searching for it on the city's south side.

Officers found the vehicle at an apartment complex at 130 Thompson Way. Police said when the car began to travel north, detectives called the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for assistance.

An IMPD officer attempted to stop the vehicle as it traveled north on Madison Avenue and turned west on Orange Ave but police said the car did not stop.

It continued for several streets until it turnedinto the Madison Loft Apartments. There, the driver identified as 22-year-old Kurt Fisher, got out and was taken into custody by police.

Police said as they arrested Fisher, the passenger jumped into the driver's seat and tried to drive away but only made it around the apartment building before stopping. That passenger was also taken into custody.

A third suspect, later identified as Patton, ran from the vehicle and was chased by an IMPD officer.

During the chase, the officer saw Patton stop, turn around and extend his arm, according to the affidavit. The officer said he heard a gunshot and fell to the ground.

Officers established a perimeter in the area and found Patton in an alley nearby. He was inside a black Toyota Prius.

Patton had two handguns in his right pants leg and both guns were reported stolen, according to police.

Police later learned Patton suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment.

Police said Patton had a warrant for domestic battery on a pregnant woman. He also had a prior conviction for dangerous possession of a firearm from March 2025.

Patton remained hospitalized until May 23. He was arrested after his release.

Fisher was charged with resisting with a vehicle. Police said he does not have a driver's license.