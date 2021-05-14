Indy Zoo announces names chosen for baby alligators

INDIANAPOLIS — The names of the four young alligators at the Indianapolis Zoo have been chosen!

The Indianapolis Zoo said it was a close decision, but they’re excited to announce the names of its four newest members! The names of the young, male American alligators are Champ, Chomp, Snapper and Swamp.

The Zoo’s Facebook fans were invited to choose from three pre-selected name themes. Those names, which received about 43 percent of the votes in the recent poll, are based on lyrics from the Zoo’s new “Reptile Rhyme,” which was written especially for the Zoo’s exhibit.

Voting on the names for the alligators began on April 29 and ended on May 12. The winning names were officially announced publicly on Thursday.

RELATED | Indy Zoo asks for help naming little alligators