IndyGO announces east side and near north side service adjustments for June

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGO riders should expect some major changes on the east side and near north side routes next month.

IndyGo said service times will be adjusted for multiple routes starting on June 14.



Route 3 will run every 15 minutes on weekdays between the Julia M. Carson Transit Center (Transit Center) and Arlington Avenue and 46th Street. On weekdays, alternating trips will continue to Community North Hospital. On weekends, all trips will serve Community Hospital North every 30 minutes. Service will travel straight on Arlington Avenue to improve travel times.

will run every 15 minutes on weekdays between the Julia M. Carson Transit Center (Transit Center) and Arlington Avenue and 46th Street. On weekdays, alternating trips will continue to Community North Hospital. On weekends, all trips will serve Community Hospital North every 30 minutes. Service will travel straight on Arlington Avenue to improve travel times. Route 7 will replace former westside Route 3 service, running every 30 minutes on weekdays and 60 minutes on weekends. East Side riders must transfer to Route 3 at the Transit Center.

will replace former westside Route 3 service, running every 30 minutes on weekdays and 60 minutes on weekends. East Side riders must transfer to Route 3 at the Transit Center. Route 4 will be retired and replaced by Routes 3 and 5.

will be retired and replaced by Routes 3 and 5. Routes 5 and 21 will provide more frequent combined service along East 25th Street with improved connections to the Red and Purple lines at 22nd and Meridian streets. Route 5 will extend north to Meadows Drive.

will provide more frequent combined service along East 25th Street with improved connections to the Red and Purple lines at 22nd and Meridian streets. Route 5 will extend north to Meadows Drive. Route 25 will discontinue select trips to Noble of Indiana West following its closure.

will discontinue select trips to Noble of Indiana West following its closure. Route 28 will increase weekday frequency to every 30 minutes.

will increase weekday frequency to every 30 minutes. Route 90 (Red Line) will be split into north and south segments to improve reliability. Select trips on the south route of the Red Line will operate with 40-foot buses instead of 60-foot buses. Fountain Square, Pleasant Run and Raymond stations will remain closed due to the detour.

IndyGo said changes will include increased frequency while the Red Line will be split into north and south segments.

Fountain Square, Pleasant Run and Raymond stations will remain closed due to detours.

IndyGo says the changes are part of a multi-year plan to improve frequency, reliability and connections across the system, including preparation for the blue line.

Updated maps and routes are available here.