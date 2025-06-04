IndyGo begins public outreach meetings on proposed fare increase

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is proposing to increase its fare for the first time in 16 years.

IndyGo’s leadership made a recommendation last month to adopt a new fare policy that includes a single increase in the base fare from $1.75 to $2.75.

If approved by the Board of Directors, the policy would go into effect January 1, 2026.

Justin Hart rides the bus every day to and from work.

He’s against a fare increase.

“I’m working part part-time job and it’s definitely going to hurt a bit, because the part-time job doesn’t really pay much either," Hart said. “I don’t have a car, because I can’t really afford a car right now.”

Sherey Jackson also rides the bus daily to commute to work.

She says luckily, her employer pays her fare.

“Some people can’t afford to pay that extra dollar. If their job is not helping them pay their bus fare, they’re hit," Jackson said. “That’s gonna hurt a lot of people’s pocket because some people can’t afford it, barely make it with their bills, and getting to work.”

John Grigsby is also a regular bus rider.

“I love it. I love IndyGo. IndyGo has been good to me. I know most of all the drivers and supervisors," Grigsby said.

He understands the need for the increase.

“I’m okay with them doing more and more things with IndyGo. They have a Blue Line that’s getting ready to start in three years. That’s gonna be the big, big change for IndyGo," he said.

On Tuesday, IndyGo hosted the first of its several public outreach meetings via Zoom.

“The effects of inflation over these past 16 years have eroded the value of the fare revenue we do receive, at the same time that our operating expenses have increased considerably," IndyGo President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz said.

IndyGo leadership says the decision comes as operating costs have risen due to inflation, fuel prices, and increased labor costs.

“To achieve the same purchasing power of that $1.75 we received in January 2009, when we last increased fares. Today’s fare would need to be $2.61," Pyrz said.

IndyGo will hold additional public meetings to discuss the changes in the coming weeks.

Residents can submit their opinions online or by mail.