Indygo Blue line moving forward

INDIANAPOLIS — Indygo's blue line is moving full speed ahead after costs of the project put it on hold.

After changing the bus from an electric to a hybrid it cut the costs enough to move forward.

Indygo says the design phase of the project will wrap up by November, from there they will secure funding. Construction is expected to start in 2025.

The goal is to provide rapid transit from Cumberland all the way to the Indianapolis international airport.

The route that is Indygo's current version of this path, will be replaced, allowing for the bus to have its own designated lane like the red and purple lines.

The plans are receiving mixed opinions by people who currently ride the bus.

The goal is to have the blue line completed by 2027.

Indygo will be holding public meetings about the project starting tonight at 5:30 p.m. and tomorrow at noon at the Indygo west campus off Washington street. Visit their website for more information.

