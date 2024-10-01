IndyGo launching Purple Line October 13th

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis will be opening up service on its second rapid transit line in a matter of days.

Starting October 13, IndyGo will begin operations alongside the long-awaited purple line.

The line goes as far north as Ft. Ben in Lawrence, down 38th street, connects with the red line at Meridian and continues service to the downtown transit center.

IndyGo says they are confident the implementation of the line will be smoother than the red line.

“We feel confident that things are going to roll much more smoothly with this launch than perhaps they did with the red line,” explained IndyGo spokeswoman Carrie Black.

The line is slated to eliminate current stops alongside Route 39 and replace them with bus stations that will be placed in the middle of the roadway, creating bus-only lanes along most of 38th Street.

These stations will have kiosks where riders can purchase or reload passes using the MyKey system. Riders will no longer be allowed to pay cash on the bus.

More information about the purple line can be found on IndyGo’s website.